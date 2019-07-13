A man in his 80s has been arrested after an elderly woman was found dead at a house.

Police were called to Dereham Road in New Costessey, near Norwich, at 19:30 BST on Friday, where the woman, also in her 80s, was discovered.

The man was arrested in connection with her death a short time later but taken to hospital for treatment over concerns for his health, Norfolk Police said.

He was in a stable condition and inquiries were ongoing, they added.

A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Sunday.