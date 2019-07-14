Image copyright Google Image caption Police initially treated the man's death in Jaywick as "unexplained"

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a home in a coastal town.

The 58-year-old's body was discovered in Hillman Avenue, Jaywick, at about 12:40 BST on Friday.

A 44-year-old woman from Clacton, initially held on suspicion of assault, was re-arrested after a post-mortem examination revealed the man died of a head injury.

She has been released on conditional bail until 7 August, Essex Police said.

Det Insp Julie Gowen said police were "looking into reports that there had been a previous argument at the property".

"Any information, however small, could be vital to our enquiries," she said,.

"I am grateful to members of the Jaywick community for their help so far while we piece together what happened so we can find answers for the victim's family."