Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Justin Edinburgh died on 8 June after a cardiac arrest

Football stars have gathered for a memorial service honouring Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh.

Edinburgh died on 8 June at the age of 49, five days after he had a cardiac arrest.

The service is being held at Chelmsford Cathedral, with former Tottenham players Glenn Hoddle, Sol Campbell and Ossie Ardiles among the guests.

Edinburgh guided Leyton Orient back to the English Football League last season as champions of the National League.

Former England players Rob Lee and Teddy Sheringham, Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore, and Salford City boss Graham Alexander have also arrived.

They were joined by Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff and Peterborough United's Barry Fry.

Edinburgh had previously managed Northampton Town, Gillingham and Newport County before moving to Orient in November 2017.

As a player he won the FA Cup with Tottenham, playing alongside Gary Lineker and Paul Gascoigne.

After Edinburgh's death, Orient chairman Nigel Travis said: "We are completely heartbroken by this tragedy."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The order of service recognises Edinburgh's role at many clubs