Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Briffaut had been at the water park with his girlfriend to celebrate her completing her degree

The family of an Essex man who broke his neck after an accident at a Spanish water park have raised more than £50,000 on a crowdfunding website.

David Briffaut, 23, of Benfleet, was left seriously hurt after going on the Splash ride at Aqualandia, Benidorm.

His uncle Mark Pooley said he was "humbled by the response" to the appeal which had raised £51,024.

Aqualandia said it was "very sad", but added: "The park is not responsible for the accident."

Mr Briffaut is being treated in a Spanish hospital after breaking his neck in two places.

He lost consciousness after hitting the water in a pool at the bottom of the slide.

Image copyright Aqualandia Image caption A file picture of Splash - the white slide on the right

Mr Briffaut works as a green-keeper at a golf club in Essex and is a junior county golfer.

Mr Pooley said his nephew had been at the water park with his girlfriend Penny Bristow to celebrate her completing her degree. They have been together for six years.

Mr Briffaut's parents, Stephane and Lorraine, have flown to Spain to be with their son and hope to bring him home by air ambulance.

His family set up the crowdfunding page to raise £75,000 to help pay for his care when he returns home.