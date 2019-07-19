Image caption Shalini Padmanabha denied murder and child cruelty

A woman has been jailed for six years for killing her seven-month-old daughter who suffered shaking injuries.

Shalini Padmanabha, 33, was convicted of the manslaughter of Shagun, who died on 15 August 2017, and sentenced at Inner London Crown Court.

The child had brain injuries and fractures to her skull, leg and ribs from several assaults.

Padmanabha, from Epping, Essex, was given a two-year sentence for child cruelty to run concurrently.

The court heard Padmanabha claimed Shagun's injuries were due to her being a "wiggly" baby.

However, Tracy Ayling, prosecuting, said the mother was the only person who could have caused the injuries - which dated between a few weeks and up to a few hours before the baby's death.

She added experts said the injuries were consistent with shaking and impact with a blunt object or surface.

In a statement, Shagun's father said: "I will live with anguish for the rest of my life that I will never be able to see my girl again.

"I will never be able see her grow up, educate and have her own life.

"Me and my family lost a precious human being. I really adored my girl."

Det Ch Insp Natalia Ross said: "Shalini Padmanabha subjected her daughter to repeated assaults over the course of several weeks.

"She should have protected Shagun but, instead, was the person who caused her death and this is something she will have to live with for the rest of her life."