Teenagers arrested after Canvey stabbing
- 21 July 2019
Two teenage boys have been arrested over the stabbing of a 16-year-old.
Essex Police said the teenager was attacked after a "verbal altercation" between a group of boys on Knightswick Road in Canvey at 16:50 BST on Friday.
He was airlifted to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.
The boys, aged 14 and 17 and from Basildon and Tilbury, were held on suspicion of inflicting grievous bodily harm.
They have been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue, police said.