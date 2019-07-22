Image copyright Family handout Image caption David Briffaut had been at the water park with his girlfriend to celebrate her completing her degree

The mother of a man who broke his neck in an accident at a Spanish water park says the family "want to know why and how it happened".

David Briffaut, 23, was left seriously injured after going on the Splash ride at Aqualandia in Benidorm on 8 July.

His mother Lorraine Briffaut said it made a "huge difference to know that people are there supporting us and understanding how we are feeling".

Aqualandia said the park was "not responsible for the accident".

Mr Briffaut, from Benfleet in Essex, had been at the water park with his girlfriend Penny Bristow to celebrate her completing her degree.

He lost consciousness after hitting the water at the bottom of the Splash ride and suffered catastrophic injuries to his spinal cord - breaking his neck in two places.

Mr Briffaut has been left paralysed but the extent of his injuries are still being assessed and he is in a stable condition in a hospital in Alicante.

Image caption Lorraine Briffaut said she could not understand how her son could injure himself on a water slide

Mrs Briffaut and her husband Stephane have flown to Spain to be with their son and hope to bring him home by air ambulance.

Speaking to BBC Look East from Spain, Mrs Briffaut said the family had been "overwhelmed" by the support it had received, which she described as "absolutely fantastic".

"You feel that your life has stopped. You feel your life that your life has been completely turned upside down. It's horrible, it's horrendous," she added.

Mr Briffaut works as a green-keeper at a golf club in Essex and is a junior county golfer.

His mother said he was "wonderful, funny and kind and lives for his sport".

Image caption Mr Briffaut was left seriously injured after going on the Splash ride

Mrs Briffaut praised hospital staff and people who have donated to a crowdfunding page which has raised about £72,000 to help pay for his care when he returns home.

But she said she could not understand how her son could injure himself on a water slide.

"We want to know why and how it happened," she added.

Aqualandia said it was "very sad", but added: "The park is not responsible for the accident."

Mrs Briffaut said her son could be "quite stubborn" and added: "He is going to need to be because of what lies ahead."

"My focus is on David, in getting him home and getting him the best care I can," she said.

"We need to be there for him and will be there to support him every step of the way."