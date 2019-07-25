Image caption The Army and Navy flyover has been closed

A 40-year-old flyover in Essex has been closed after a technical fault was discovered during the heatwave.

Essex County Council said the Army and Navy flyover in Chelmsford would be closed indefinitely.

Council engineers said a plinth at the flyover, which is one of the busiest junctions in the county, had moved during the high temperatures.

Kevin Bentley, cabinet member for infrastructure, said there was no option but to take urgent action.

The structure was closed in September after an inspection found two of its supporting columns were damaged. It reopened in October after repair work.

Mr Bentley said: "This year we have also had engineers on site on a daily basis during the hot weather to check the structure, and we have found similar movement.

"The flyover is now less safe, so we have taken the decision to close it to traffic until a full engineering assessment can be carried out."