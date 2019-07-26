Image caption Carl Hopkins' body was found in Ryegate Road, near Castle Park, in Colchester

A teenager has been found not guilty of murdering a man who police said had attempted to rob him.

The 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, became involved in a fight with Carl Hopkins and another man in Colchester on 10 February.

Mr Hopkins, 49, was found dead in Ryegate Road the following morning. He had been stabbed twice.

Chelmsford Crown Court found the boy not guilty of murder and GBH.

The teenager from Woolwich was arrested on 15 February and later charged with murder, causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He admitted the weapon offence but denied murder and GBH.

He was sentenced to four months in a young offender institution and released due to time served on remand.

Det Ch Insp Stephen Jennings said: "This case highlights how there are no winners - only losers - when it comes to knife crime and drugs."