Large fire breaks out at Shoeburyness industrial estate
- 29 July 2019
About 50 firefighters are tackling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Essex.
Plumes of black smoke from the fire at a building on Towerfield Road, Shoeburyness, can be seen for miles.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said due to the volume of smoke, train services would be suspended.
It is not yet know whether anyone has been injured in the fire, which started shortly before 11:00 BST.
People living nearby have been advised to keep doors and windows closed.
@YourSouthend Towerfield road factory’s on fire, not sure what one. pic.twitter.com/tuhKC4kJON— Zoe Pearce (@ZoeSadowy) July 29, 2019
