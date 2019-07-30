Essex

Essex pedestrian dies after being hit by van in Billericay

  • 30 July 2019
Alma Link, just off High Street in Billericay Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable
Image caption The woman was hit by a van on Alma Link, Billericay

A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a van in a town centre.

Police said the woman, 75, was struck by the Ford Transit in Billericay, Essex, just before 12:45 BST on Monday.

She was taken from the scene in Alma Link to hospital, where she died that evening.

A 58-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Essex Police said.

He has been released under investigation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites