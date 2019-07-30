Image copyright Geograph/Adrian Cable Image caption The woman was hit by a van on Alma Link, Billericay

A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a van in a town centre.

Police said the woman, 75, was struck by the Ford Transit in Billericay, Essex, just before 12:45 BST on Monday.

She was taken from the scene in Alma Link to hospital, where she died that evening.

A 58-year-old man from Leigh-on-Sea has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs, Essex Police said.

He has been released under investigation.