Image copyright PA Image caption A coroner has said hospital 'neglect' contributed to the death of a baby

A baby boy would probably have survived had it not been for a hospital's neglect, a coroner has concluded.

Ennis Pecaku died just hours after his breech birth at Basildon Hospital, Essex, following "serious failings" by staff looking after his mother.

Louise Davies went into labour a day after the hospital sent her home from a planned C-section.

Ennis was asphyxiated for about 25 minutes before and during his birth on 27 September 2018.

Six hours after he was born, Ennis's parents were told his condition was so poor he would never walk or talk.

They chose to turn off his life support at 02:00 the following day.

His medical cause of death was recorded as asphyxiation.

'Devastating loss'

"There were serious failings in the care provided to baby Ennis and to his mother by Basildon Hospital. More timely intervention would probably have resulted in a better outcome," senior coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said in a narrative conclusion.

"Baby Ennis would probably have survived if born any time before 19:16 on 27 September 2018. Baby Ennis's death was contributed to by neglect."

After the inquest, Ennis's parents, from Grays, Essex, said: "We are glad of the conclusion of the coroner and that the series of failings identified of providing basic medical care to Louise and baby Ennis amounted to neglect.

"Nothing will ever change the outcome for our family and the devastating loss of our son."

Ennis's parents were praised by the coroner for their dignity through the "upsetting and harrowing" case.

Basildon Hospital has been approached for comment.