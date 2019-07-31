Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Smoke plumes could be seen for miles around on Monday

A large fire at an industrial estate was caused by accident, an investigation has found.

Plumes of black smoke were seen for miles on Monday after the fire at Advanced Protective Packaging on Towerfield Road in Shoeburyness, Essex.

The building was destroyed in the fire, which began at 11:00 BST and was under control by 13:30. No-one was hurt.

Essex Fire Service said the fire was caused accidentally by a fault within a machine used to cut polystyrene.

Advanced Protective Packaging, which also has a site in Manchester, has been approached for comment.

Image copyright Katie Gallivan Image caption Plumes of smoke were seen for miles around

Image caption The roof of the building caved in during the blaze