Image caption The fire spread to two neighbouring properties

Eleven people have been left homeless by a house fire which spread to neighbouring properties.

The blaze took hold in Chelmsford, Essex, in the early hours of the morning, gutting one house and damaging two others.

The Red Cross is now supporting those whose homes were damaged in the fire in Exmoor Close.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was believed to have started in a faulty appliance.

Crews were called at 01:24 BST and the fire was extinguished within 30 minutes.

A neighbour whose house was damaged said she had been alerted by a housemate who was staying up late watching a film.

"He was knocking and banging on my door, saying 'Wake up, there's a fire - get yourself out'.

"I opened my eyes and there was smoke coming through the room so I just ran outside and saw the house on fire completely."