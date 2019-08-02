Image copyright Family handout Image caption John Pordage was shot dead at a petrol station

Two men and a boy have admitted firearms offences after hiding guns in a children's park in the aftermath of a fatal shooting.

John Pordage, 34, was murdered by Bradley Blundell at a petrol station in Chelmsford, Essex, on 5 August 2017.

Reece Williams, 20, Robert Ketley, 24, and a boy, 17, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with possession of firearms and ammunition.

They initially denied the charges but changed their pleas.

Saul Stanley was previously jailed for five years for various firearms offences and perverting the course of justice in connection with Mr Pordage's murder.

Essex Police said in the hours after his death, Stanley made arrangements for a revolver, sawn-off shotgun and bullets to be removed from a house where he had been staying in Chelmsford.

They were put in a wheelie bin and Ketley, Williams and the boy arrived at the house the next day to take it away.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Police found a revolver loaded with ammunition at a children's playground near Stanley Rise

The firearms were found wrapped in carrier bags hidden in a children's playground near Stanley Rise, police said.

Officers recovered a revolver loaded with ammunition and a sawn-off shotgun that was in the locked position ready to be fired and loaded with two live cartridges.

There were also shotgun cartridges and drugs paraphernalia.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Officers also found a sawn-off shotgun that was in the locked position

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said they faced the "possibility of imprisonment".

He said: "It is incredible to think they hid guns in a children's play area.

"Both were loaded with live ammunition. The possible consequences of a child finding these weapons is chilling."

Ketley, of no fixed address, and the boy from Leigh-on-Sea admitted two counts of possessing prohibited weapons, three of possessing ammunition and one of perverting the course of justice.

Williams denied perverting the course of justice but was cleared of that offence by a jury.

They will be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court later this month.