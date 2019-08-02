Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Moore was found to have breached conduct standards while teaching at Clacton Coastal Academy

A teacher who talked about spanking and tickled a pupil has been banned from teaching in England for breaching professional standards.

At a misconduct hearing Timothy Moore was accused of making sexual comments and touching pupils inappropriately whilst at Clacton Coastal Academy, Essex, between 2016 and 2018.

The teacher of 30 years had waived his right to attend the disciplinary.

The prohibition order can be reviewed in two years.

Mr Moore, 63, was employed as a humanities teacher at the Essex school from April 2013.

'Comfortable together'

The hearing heard that he made "inappropriate comments in regard to a pupil's underwear, innuendoes, and unnecessary physical contact with pupils.".

In March 2017 he faced an investigation after telling a pupil adjusting her bra: "Don't stop, glad we are comfortable together."

He also said "I would spank you but it would be a bit inappropriate" to a pupil.

In April 2017 he was given a first and final written warning and further safeguarding training.

'Tactile' person

He continued to teach until April 2018, when a new allegation of inappropriate physical contact with a pupil led to his dismissal in July 2018.

Mr Moore had described himself as being a "tactile person" and the hearing panel accepted that some of his comments and physical contact of "patting" made some students feel uncomfortable.

But a witness also described him as a "flamboyant" and "eccentric character" who was "old school", a "gentleman" and "chivalrous".

Although not satisfied that Mr Moore's actions could properly be described as being "sexually motivated" the panel did find his conduct fell significantly short of the standards expected of the profession.

Following a recommendation to the Secretary of State, Moore was prohibited from teaching indefinitely in England but may apply for the prohibition order to be set aside in July 2021.