Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Maria Stubbings was murdered by her ex-partner in Chelmsford in 2008

A man who sued police over the "emotional impact" of his sister's murder has won a fraction of the £900,000 damages he sought.

Manuel Fernandez, 52, claimed the death of Maria Stubbings led to his redundancy and caused "depression, feelings of injustice and anger".

Ms Stubbings, 50, was strangled with a dog lead in 2008 by Marc Chivers, who had killed a previous girlfriend.

Essex Police has been ordered to pay £20,000 of "non-pecuniary damages".

Mr Fernandez sued the police for £900,000 after they were found to have made "serious" failures leading to his sister's death.

The force had originally offered £50,000 to settle.

Image caption Manuel Fernandez, pictured in an earlier BBC interview, was not in court to hear the judgement

Ms Stubbings, from Chelmsford, was killed in December 2008 by her ex-partner Chivers who met her after his release from a 15-year prison sentence in Germany for killing another woman in 1992.

A report published in 2013 by the Independent Police Complaints Commission - now the IOPC - said the force "should have been far more proactive" to protect her.

Judge Alper Riza QC, speaking at Central London County Court, ruled out awarding Mr Fernandez for loss of earnings, saying he lost his job "in consequence of a perceived need" by his employer, technology firm FICO.

"I am not satisfied he was made redundant because he was under-performing owing to 'a prolonged depressive reaction' that lasted 18 months to two years," he said.

He rejected "as naive" Mr Fernandez's claim his "only interest is justice, not money".

Image copyright Contributed Image caption Marc Chivers was given a whole life sentence in 2009 for Ms Stubbings murder

The judge agreed the police's "failure to protect life was serious" and that "caused him even to say that he holds them more responsible than the murderer".

He said £6,000 in non-pecuniary damages, a limit the police had argued for in court, would be "far too low and might even be regarded as insulting".

In total, Mr Fernandez was awarded £20,000, plus £850 for therapy for his depression.

The force had accepted Mr Fernandez was an "indirect victim" of its failure to protect Ms Stubbings.