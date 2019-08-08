Image copyright Daniel Kingham Image caption Three people were recovered from the sea near Clacton Pier

Two people are in a critical condition after a group of three were rescued from the sea off the coast of Essex.

They were pulled from the water, near Clacton Pier, at about 13:40 BST, Essex Police said.

All three were treated on the beach and two are in a critical condition, officers said. They have now been taken to hospital.

Ambulance, coastguard and police crews are at the scene and Clacton RNLI said they were also called out.

Image copyright Karen Jones Image caption Both land and air ambulances are at the beach

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to an incident today at 1.34pm at Marine Parade, Clacton-on-Sea. Our first response vehicle arrived at the scene in under seven minutes."

He said three ambulance crews and air ambulances from Essex and Herts Air Ambulance and East Anglian Air Ambulance went to the scene.

"One patient was transported to Colchester General Hospital by land ambulance as a precaution for further treatment. A further two patients were also taken to Colchester General Hospital, both in a critical condition," he said.