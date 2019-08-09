Image caption Dave Ewart was diagnosed with prostate cancer two months ago

A health firm is investigating a claim that one of its employees was sacked after he took some sick days off when he was diagnosed with cancer.

Dave Ewart, who was employed by Lloyds Pharmacy Clinical Homecare in Harlow, Essex, was diagnosed with prostate cancer two months ago.

Mr Ewart claims he was sacked for taking too many sick days off.

Lloyds Pharmacy said it was "working with the agency concerned to investigate what happened".

Mr Ewart, who had already had treatment for throat cancer when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, said his steroid injections made him ill so he had to take a few days off.

He said he then received a call telling him his contract was being ended as he had taken too many sick days.

"It is disgusting. I have not asked for the disease. I've got it, I'm learning to deal with it. I am having treatment for it," said Mr Ewart, who was employed by Lloyds as an Adecco agency worker.

"They have no compassion or anything. They just could not wait to find an excuse to get rid of me."

Image caption Lloyds Pharmacy said it was "working with the agency concerned to investigate what happened"

Jo Moss, a human resources consultant, said: "If an employee has been diagnosed with cancer they are automatically classed as disabled under the Equality Act and therefore any firm should be considering any reasonable adjustment they should make, such as reduced working hours."

A Lloyds Pharmacy spokesman said it was working with Adecco "to ensure we put in place any corrective actions".

"We are a healthcare organisation and understand the impact that diagnoses can have on individuals and their families," he added.

"It is integral to our values that our colleagues are helped and supported and when we are made aware of a health issue."

An Adecco spokesman said: "Adecco was fully supportive of the candidate's health situation throughout the process and offered to find him alternative work which would suit his needs at the time but he declined."