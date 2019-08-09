Image caption Three people were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier on Thursday afternoon

An 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition after being rescued from the sea off the Essex coast alongside a 14-year-old female relative who died.

Three teenagers, all related, were pulled from the water near Clacton Pier on Thursday afternoon.

All three were treated on the beach by paramedics before being taken to Colchester General Hospital.

A 15-year-old girl is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Image caption Ambulance crews, the coastguard and police were called to the scene

Essex Police said immediate family members of the teenagers had been informed and were at the hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the trio were pulled from the sea by emergency services with CPR being performed by onlookers until ambulances arrived.

Last year, on 26 July, 15-year-old Ben Quartermaine died after getting into difficulty while swimming with a friend near Clacton Pier.

Clacton MP Giles Watling said the tragedy was a warning to people to be aware of the dangers of the sea.

He said: "It is extremely tragic and it is just awful this has happened two years running.

"People should be so careful about water, it is an inherently dangerous place.

"We have a very safe beach here when you bear in mind tens of thousands of people come every summer quite safely and have great times."