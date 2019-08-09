Image copyright Facebook Image caption Cian Daly, 20, from Leigh-on-Sea, was among those who died

Five deaths over three days could be connected to the strength of cocaine and heroin, police said.

Two men and three women from south Essex died in the period between 28 July and 30 July.

Officers were "focusing their enquiries around the purity of Class A drugs", said Ch Supt Kevin Baldwin at Essex Police.

The death of a man in his 40s in Canvey is no longer being linked to drugs, police said.

Two men were arrested in Barking, east London on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The 26-year-old man from London and 29-year-old man from Grays were later bailed.

The two men and three women who died were from Southend, Leigh-on-Sea, Canvey Island and Westcliff-on-Sea.

The results of tests to find out the exact strength of the drugs were expected in the coming weeks, said Ch Supt Baldwin.

"This means we can continue to build a picture around these tragic deaths and hopefully offer some answers to five families - who have shown immense bravery and dignity throughout our investigations," he said.

There had not been any further reports of deaths in similar circumstances, but people were asked to remain vigilant, he said.