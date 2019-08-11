Essex

Cian Daly death: Car convoy tribute to '10 out of 10 fella'

  • 11 August 2019
Car and motorbike convoy through Leigh-on-Sea
Image caption About 60 friends and family of Cian Daly turned out for the memorial "ride-out"

Friends of a 20-year-old man, who died after suspected drug use, have held a tribute ride for the "10 out of 10 fella".

Cian Daly died at his home in Leigh-on-Sea on 29 July.

About 60 people turned out for 19-mile "ride-out" on Saturday.

Police said Mr Daly's death and those of four other people, which occurred over three days last month in Essex, could be connected to a strong batch of cocaine and heroin.

Close friend, Oli Harwood who organised the memorial, said: "I can't say a bad word about Cian.

"It's a big turnout... he was a very popular young man.

"I can't say enough that he was a 10 out of 10 fella and everyone will miss him a lot.

"He would always go out of his way to help you."
Image caption Close friend Oli Harwood described Mr Daly as a "10 out of 10 fella"

A convoy of cars, motorbikes and quad bikes ended its journey in Leigh-on-Sea, after setting off from Southend and passing through places Mr Daly knew well.

Mr Daly's friends and family let off balloons on the seafront and met in a nearby pub to share their memories.

Image copyright Essex Police/BBC
Image caption Mr Daly's death is being investigated together with four other suspected drug deaths in the area over three days

"I think it's a good way for everyone to remember him," Mr Harwood said.

"It's been good for everyone to come together after a hard situation and gives everyone a chance to talk."

More than £3,300 has been raised for his family and a memorial bench at a local nature reserve in his memory.
Image caption Balloons were released in Mr Daly's home town of Leigh-on-Sea in tribute to him

Following Mr Daly's death, his parents and two brothers paid tribute to him as a "free spirit" who just wanted to "help people" and spoke of his "passion for motorbikes".

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites