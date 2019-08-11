Image caption About 60 friends and family of Cian Daly turned out for the memorial "ride-out"

Friends of a 20-year-old man, who died after suspected drug use, have held a tribute ride for the "10 out of 10 fella".

Cian Daly died at his home in Leigh-on-Sea on 29 July.

About 60 people turned out for 19-mile "ride-out" on Saturday.

Police said Mr Daly's death and those of four other people, which occurred over three days last month in Essex, could be connected to a strong batch of cocaine and heroin.

Close friend, Oli Harwood who organised the memorial, said: "I can't say a bad word about Cian.

"It's a big turnout... he was a very popular young man.

"I can't say enough that he was a 10 out of 10 fella and everyone will miss him a lot.

"He would always go out of his way to help you."

Image caption Close friend Oli Harwood described Mr Daly as a "10 out of 10 fella"

A convoy of cars, motorbikes and quad bikes ended its journey in Leigh-on-Sea, after setting off from Southend and passing through places Mr Daly knew well.

Mr Daly's friends and family let off balloons on the seafront and met in a nearby pub to share their memories.

Image copyright Essex Police/BBC Image caption Mr Daly's death is being investigated together with four other suspected drug deaths in the area over three days

"I think it's a good way for everyone to remember him," Mr Harwood said.

"It's been good for everyone to come together after a hard situation and gives everyone a chance to talk."

More than £3,300 has been raised for his family and a memorial bench at a local nature reserve in his memory.

Image caption Balloons were released in Mr Daly's home town of Leigh-on-Sea in tribute to him

Following Mr Daly's death, his parents and two brothers paid tribute to him as a "free spirit" who just wanted to "help people" and spoke of his "passion for motorbikes".