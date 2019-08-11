Cian Daly death: Car convoy tribute to '10 out of 10 fella'
Friends of a 20-year-old man, who died after suspected drug use, have held a tribute ride for the "10 out of 10 fella".
Cian Daly died at his home in Leigh-on-Sea on 29 July.
About 60 people turned out for 19-mile "ride-out" on Saturday.
Police said Mr Daly's death and those of four other people, which occurred over three days last month in Essex, could be connected to a strong batch of cocaine and heroin.
Close friend, Oli Harwood who organised the memorial, said: "I can't say a bad word about Cian.
"It's a big turnout... he was a very popular young man.
"I can't say enough that he was a 10 out of 10 fella and everyone will miss him a lot.
"He would always go out of his way to help you."
A convoy of cars, motorbikes and quad bikes ended its journey in Leigh-on-Sea, after setting off from Southend and passing through places Mr Daly knew well.
Mr Daly's friends and family let off balloons on the seafront and met in a nearby pub to share their memories.
"I think it's a good way for everyone to remember him," Mr Harwood said.
"It's been good for everyone to come together after a hard situation and gives everyone a chance to talk."
More than £3,300 has been raised for his family and a memorial bench at a local nature reserve in his memory.
Following Mr Daly's death, his parents and two brothers paid tribute to him as a "free spirit" who just wanted to "help people" and spoke of his "passion for motorbikes".