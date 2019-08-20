Image copyright Garwood family Image caption Darren Garwood has written a book about his son Jackson

A father has written a book starring his terminally-ill son as a "green" superhero in a bid to inspire others.

Five-year-old Jackson Garwood, from East Tilbury, Essex, was given a year to live at the age of one after being diagnosed with Krabbe disease.

His dad Darren Garwood, 38, has written the second in a series of children's stories which feature Jackson as a superhero in his dreams.

He hopes Jackson's Solution to Pollution will inspire other children.

Krabbe disease is a genetic neurological condition which causes the degeneration of mental and motor skills.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Jackson's Solution to Pollution is available for pre-order

Life expectancy for children with the disorder is just two and Mr Garwood said he had never expected Jackson to reach his fifth birthday, particularly after a downturn in his health a few months ago.

Image copyright Garwood family Image caption The books have their origin in Jackson's mum pondering whether he had dreams or not

He said: "Jackson is so strong, he is the strongest person I know.

"There are not many books for disabled kids and I wanted to show that it doesn't matter what your abilities are - you can still dream.

"My wife asked if I thought Jackson dreamed or not and I thought that I hoped he does, because he isn't able to do so many things during the day.

"That was where the idea that in his dreams he is a superhero came from."

Mr Garwood said he had received letters from children who looked forward to going to bed so they could "be superheroes like Jackson".

The new book tells of the superhero's efforts to look after the environment.

Mr Garwood's first book Jackson Saves an Owl has sold thousands of copies and been stocked by high street retailers.

Image copyright Garwood family Image caption Jackson celebrated his fifth birthday recently

He and his wife Rebecca, 35, have a daughter Seren, two, and are expecting a third child.

He said: "Jackson isn't going to be around forever and I want [our other children] to know who he is.

"It is a little legacy for him."