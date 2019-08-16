Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dr Frank Hlordzi was found to have sent dishonest letters to patients

A doctor has been struck off after sending letters to patients falsely claiming they had been "professionally abused" by a colleague when having contraceptive coils fitted.

Dr Frank Hlordzi wrote to six women who had been treated at Clayhill Medical Practice, in Basildon, Essex, telling them a chemical could have been wrongly used on them.

A Medical Practitioners' Tribunal found he knew this to be untrue.

It heard the letters caused anxiety.

Dr Hlordzi's relationship with other staff at the practice, including Dr Francisca Ogunbiyi, had broken down in 2016, the tribunal heard.

'Desire to avenge'

He wrote to some of her patients "using emotive and inflammatory language" to tell them a chemical called Hydrex Pink may have been incorrectly used to cleanse their vaginas, which he said was professional abuse.

In one case it had been accidentally used to clean a patient's pubic region, but it had not been used as Dr Hlordzi said, the tribunal found.

The tribunal concluded Dr Hlordzi had acted because of his "desire to avenge what he considered to be wrongdoing committed against him" by colleagues.

It said he had not made basic inquiries to find out what had taken place before writing to patients and had acted dishonestly.

Despite Dr Hlordzi apologising to the tribunal the panel concluded he should have his name erased from the medical practitioners' register.