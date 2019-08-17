Image caption The prosecution notices were sent out as part of an operation "dealing with cruising, street racing and anti-social driving", Essex Police said

The suspected organiser of a street race in Essex is among 23 people being sent prosecution notices, police say.

It follows complaints about anti-social driving at Gorse Lane Industrial Estate, in Clacton, on 23 June.

Police said officers had analysed CCTV images to identify those thought to be involved.

Sgt Simon Willsher, of Essex Police, said the force would not tolerate driving that puts others "in danger of serious injury or death".

"While we welcome and have no issues with genuine car enthusiasts and motorists' right to gather, we will not tolerate driving that puts the occupants, other road users and pedestrians in danger of serious injury or even death," he said.

He added he hoped the prosecutions would send a "clear message" that anti-social driving would not be permitted.