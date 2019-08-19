Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Mayhew died after "botched silicone injections" District Attorney John Ryan said.

A British woman accused of killing a patient by giving her botched bum enhancement injections has been extradited to the US to face trial.

Kelly Mayhew, 34, died in 2015 after silicone was injected into her buttocks in the basement of a house in New York.

Former hairdresser Donna Francis, 38, of Loughton, Essex, is charged with criminally negligent homicide and unauthorised practice of a profession.

Ms Francis contested her extradition but the High Court rejected her case.

She was being held at Suffolk County Correctional Facility ahead of her court appearance on 27 September, Queens County Assistant District Attorney John Ryan said.

If she is convicted, the extradition order stipulates Ms Francis cannot be sentenced to more than one year in a US jail.

'Silicone from Ebay'

Ms Francis is accused of causing the death of Ms Mayhew, who went to her for a "butt enhancement procedure" in May 2015, Mr Ryan said in a statement on his office website.

He said the victim "went into cardiac arrest during botched silicone injections" and the accused "allegedly left [the] dying woman in [a] Far Rockaway (New York) basement and fled the country".

He said the defendant "who is not a doctor" had set up a "temporary medical practice" and purchased silicone gel from Ebay.

The medical examiner determined the victim died from systemic silicone emboli caused when unencapsulated silicone entered the bloodstream and caused an embolism.