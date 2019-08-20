Image copyright Southend Central Museum on Victoria Avenue Image caption Southend Central Museum is to undergo extensive repairs, the council has announced

More than £195,000 is needed for repairs to a museum's wall, windows and roof, a council has found.

Southend Central Museum on Victoria Avenue in the town is to undergo extensive repairs, Southend-on-Sea Borough Council has announced.

A report to the council said worked was needed due to "crumbling stonework" and falling roof tiles that need replacing.

A survey carried out in June also highlighted concerns about the building's condition.

It estimated that the cost of the repairs, which have been agreed by the council, would be £195,136.

Councillor Kevin Robinson, cabinet member for business, culture and tourism, said: "The building is an important part of Southend's rich history and as a Grade II-listed building, it is vital we carry out repairs so the museum can continue to serve the residents in Southend."

One of the museum's biggest exhibits features priceless artefacts from the burial chamber of a Saxon King which were found during excavation for a road widening scheme in Priory Crescent in 2003.