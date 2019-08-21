Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA is hoping to find the "paw-fect match" for the one-eyed pooch

Dozens of people from as far away as the United States have come forward to adopt a one-eyed French bulldog called Ugly Betty.

The RSPCA launched an appeal on Tuesday to find the eight-year-old animal a new home after she was handed in to them in Essex in July.

It hoped her "odd looks" and toilet troubles would not put people off.

A spokeswoman said the charity was "thrilled so many people want to offer our beautiful girl a new home".

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSPCA was surprised Ugly Betty was not snapped up when she was handed in last month

The dog was "affectionately named" by her previous owner, who brought her to the RSPCA's Southend branch when they were no longer able to care for her.

The charity said the 30-plus applications to adopt her had come in overnight.

"We'll be going through the applications over the coming days hoping to find the paw-fect match for this Frenchie," said the spokeswoman.

"It's amazing that people overseas want to offer Ugly Betty a new home but, with her age and her health problems, it wouldn't be fair to consider applications from people who live a long way away as the journey could be tough for her.

"We'll be focusing on applications in England."

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Ugly Betty is an "adorable, sweet-natured" dog

Ugly Betty has a habit of collecting socks and flipflops as well as several medical issues including the need to go to the toilet often, the RSPCA said.

But it hopes medication will reduce the "adorable, sweet-natured" pooch's troubles.

Ugly Betty has Cushing's disease, a fairly common condition where the body overproduces the cortisol steroid hormone resulting in the need for lifetime medication.

The charity originally thought the dog would be snapped up because of the breed's popularity.

However, it came to the conclusion that potential owners were put off by her unusual looks and health conditions.

The RSPCA said it would cover medication costs for Ugly Betty's care for three months.