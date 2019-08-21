Image copyright STEPHEN HUNTLEY Image caption Joseph Oliver hit the girl with his blue BMW in June last year

A drug-driver fled the scene of a crash which left a four-year-old girl with a broken leg and tyre burns.

Joseph Oliver, 30, of Doubleday Drive, Maldon, in Essex, had cocaine in his system when the BMW he was driving hit the girl on 24 June 2018.

She "looked like a doll" as she flew through the air, her mother said.

Oliver was jailed for 22 weeks for drug-driving, failing to stop at the scene and driving without due care and attention.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge of £930 at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Oliver, who was also sentenced for a previous drug-driving incident in which he failed to stop on 3 June 2018, is appealing against his sentence.

After hitting the child in Cross Road, Maldon, Oliver drove on before crashing into two vehicles, the court heard.

'Remorseful'

He claimed he had been trying to do a U-turn as a disability from a previous crash meant he was unable to get out at the scene.

Oliver pleaded guilty to driving without due care but denied failing to stop and drug-driving and was convicted at trial in July.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said: "The mother of the girl heard a car travelling very fast and she saw a blue car approaching then saw what she thought was a doll fly threw the air.

"She then realised it was her four-year-old."

The mother told the court her daughter was still recovering from crash and "when [she] walks and runs she falls over".

In mitigation Richard Davies said Oliver had suffered severe injuries in a crash in 2016, leaving him with PTSD, anxiety and depression and said he was "remorseful" about the latest crash.

He added Oliver had sought treatment for drug use.