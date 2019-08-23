Great Saling: Man charged with woman's village murder
23 August 2019
A man has been charged with murdering a 41-year-old woman who was stabbed to death at a house.
Linda Vilika, who lived in Great Saling, was discovered at a property on The Street in the Essex village shortly before 14:25 BST on Monday.
Wilfred Jacob, 42, of The Street, has been charged with her murder and will appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A post-mortem found her provisional cause of death was stab wounds.