Image caption Police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Loughton

A man and a woman in their 20s died when a car hit a tree in Essex in the early hours of the morning.

Two women were also taken to hospital in a critical condition after a BMW M3 crashed at 02:05 BST in Goldings Hill, Loughton.

A 21-year-old man, from Loughton, has been arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

No other vehicle was involved.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the silver BMW driving in the Loughton and Epping areas in the early hours of Saturday is asked to contact Essex Police