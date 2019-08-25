Image caption The crash happened on Goldings Hill in Loughton in the early hours of Saturday

Two girls injured in a crash that killed two people are now in a serious but stable condition, police said.

A 17-year-old from Chingford and 16-year-old from Woodford remain in hospital after undergoing surgery.

A 16-year-old girl from Loughton and a 21-year-old man from Buckhurst Hill died in the crash on Goldings Hill, Loughton, early on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man from Loughton was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He is also being questioned on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and perverting the course of justice.

He was discharged from hospital on Sunday afternoon and remains in custody.

Image caption Police closed Goldings Hill to investigate the crash

A single vehicle, a silver BMW M3, was involved in the crash. It had left the road and struck a tree at about 02:05 BST on Sunday.

"We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened, or saw a silver BMW M3 driving in the Loughton and Epping areas in the early hours of Saturday," a police spokesman said.

"We are also keen to speak to anyone who was driving in the area who has dashcam footage, or anyone who has CCTV."