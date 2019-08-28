Image caption The crash happened on Goldings Hill in Loughton at about 02:05 BST on Saturday

A 16-year-old girl and a 21-year-old-man who died when a car hit a tree in Essex have been named by police.

Sophia Khan and Max Halcrow, both from Loughton, died when a blue BMW M3 crashed on Goldings Hill at 02:05 BST on Saturday.

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, were injured and have undergone surgery. They are in a serious condition in hospital.

A 21-year-old man, from Loughton, was arrested on suspicion of death by dangerous driving.

He was also held on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving and perverting the course of justice, and has been bailed until 20 September.

A post-mortem examination held on Tuesday recorded that Sophia and Mr Halcrow died from multiple injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the crash or anyone who saw the silver BMW in the Loughton and Epping areas in the early hours of Saturday.