Essex man dies 11 days after Billericay club assault

  • 28 August 2019
Reids bar in Billericay Image copyright Google
Image caption The man died after an assault outside Reids bar

A man has died 11 days after an assault outside a nightclub.

The 31-year-old victim from Wickford, Essex, was reportedly assaulted outside Reids nightclub in nearby Billericay at 01:15 BST on Sunday, 18 August.

He died of his injuries in hospital on Tuesday.

A 26-year-old man from Basildon had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm while a 22-year-old woman from Laindon had been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Both suspects were released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.

