Essex fields fire: Crews tackle 100-hectare blaze in Saffron Walden

  • 30 August 2019
The fire in a field at Saffron Walden Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue
Image caption The blaze broke out at Little Walden Road, Saffron Walden, at about 15:20 BST

A fire has spread across six fields including three miles of hedgerow.

More than 60 firefighters have been called to tackle the blaze, covering about 100 hectares (247 acres), at Little Walden Road, Saffron Walden.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were "working hard in very hot and windy conditions to get control of the fire and extinguish it".

It said the brigade was being supported by Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire colleagues.

The fire service was alerted to the flames at about 15:20 BST.

