Saffron Walden terrorism arrest: Man held over 'threats to kill'
- 2 September 2019
A 42-year-old man has been arrested under the terrorism act on suspicion of making threats to kill.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit are searching a residential property in Saffron Walden, Essex.
The man was arrested on Friday at 17:25 BST and taken to a London police station.
Officers were granted a warrant at Westminster Magistrates' Court to detain the man until 6 September.