Image copyright Metropolitan Police Image caption A 42-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000

A 42-year-old man has been arrested under the terrorism act on suspicion of making threats to kill.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's counter terrorism unit are searching a residential property in Saffron Walden, Essex.

The man was arrested on Friday at 17:25 BST and taken to a London police station.

Officers were granted a warrant at Westminster Magistrates' Court to detain the man until 6 September.