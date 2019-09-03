Image copyright Google Image caption An Essex Police officer was thrown into the A13, the force said

A police officer narrowly avoided being hit by a car after being thrown into an A-road during an altercation.

The woman officer suffered a broken bone in her hand while attempting to bring a man to safety on the eastbound carriageway of the A13 in Thurrock, Essex Police said.

Officers had responded to reports of a man walking in the central reservation.

A 49-year-old man from east London, has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Essex Police is appealing for anyone driving past the scene who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage to make contact.