Leigh-on-Sea fishmonger fire 'was arson'
- 4 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A fire that destroyed a century-old fishmonger's building is being treated as arson by police.
Leigh Fisherman's Cooperative in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex was gutted by the fire which started at about 05:30 BST on Tuesday.
It took firefighters almost 10 hours to extinguish the blaze.
Essex Police said it was investigating and treating it as deliberate.