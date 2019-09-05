Essex

M11 crash: Man admits causing motorcyclist's death

  • 5 September 2019
Daniel Tilley Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Daniel Tilley has admitted death by dangerous driving

A man has admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a motorcyclist in a motorway crash.

Steve Lord, 63, died after the crash on the M11, near Stansted Airport, Essex, at about 05:00 GMT on 16 January.

Appearing before Chelmsford Crown Court, Daniel Tilley, 37, of Joyner's Field, Harlow, Essex, also admitted failing to stop at the scene and failing to report an accident.

He is due to be sentenced on 26 September.

Image copyright @James5Trevor
Image caption The M11 was closed in both directions between junction eight and junction seven following the crash

