Image copyright Geograph/Ron Galliers Image caption The bones were found in mud near the Island Yacht Club in Canvey Island

A skeleton which was found in mudflats near a yacht club may have been a north African man from the 19th Century, an inquest heard.

The remains were found in mud at Island Yacht Club, on Canvey Island in Essex, on 25 May.

Tests suggest the bones belonged to a man over 35 who was "possibly north African", the inquest heard.

Carbon dating has placed the skeleton between 1805 and 1940, Essex Coroner's Court was told.

Essex Police investigated after the skull was seen protruding from the mud.

A post-mortem examination found no cause of death and there was no suggestion of third-party involvement.

Coroner's officer Lynsey Chaffe said: "The skull was seen protruding from the mud and a whole skeletal remains were recovered by forensic archaeologists.

"It is a male of over 35 years old, possibly north African."

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray recorded an open conclusion.