Image copyright Nathan Saunders Image caption The fire has affected seven car parked at the shopping centre

Seven cars have been destroyed and one person treated for smoke inhalation in a blaze in a multi-storey shopping centre car park.

The fire broke out at intu Lakeside in Grays, in Essex when a moving car caught light at about 12:50 BST.

The driver and his family managed to get out of the car, the fire service said, although one man was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Two other cars and the car park itself sustained smoke and fire damage.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the top of the car park, close to a House of Fraser department store.

Three crews were sent to the scene and the blaze was extinguished by 13:40.

The fire, which started on the ground floor, was accidental, the fire service said.

Watch Manager Mark Hampton said: "When our crews arrived there were about nine cars affected by the fire and our firefighters did a great job of stopping the fire spreading any further."