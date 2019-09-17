Image caption John Doak will be charged with murder at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court

A man is to be charged with murdering a teenage boy who died from injuries he suffered 15 years earlier as a baby.

Jack Mitchell, 15, from Harwich in Essex, died on 13 March 2016.

A post-mortem examination found his cause of death to be a pulmonary infection and pneumonia as a result of injuries he suffered as a baby.

John Doak, 36, of Delgate Avenue in Spalding, Lincolnshire, has been summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.