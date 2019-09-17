Image copyright Universal Image caption Taylor Swift will star in Cats when it is released in December

An accountant has admitted swindling thousands of pounds out of the company behind the film adaptation of hit musical Cats.

Scott Hiskey, 30, of Dunmow, Essex, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud by abuse of position, at east London's Snaresbrook Crown Court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say he took £230,116 from Monumental Pictures between April 2016 and October 2018, though his lawyers say the figure is closer to £93,000.

He will next appear on 29 October.

The money was taken in "false and unauthorised payments", said the charge.

It adds that Hiskey's role was one in which he was expected to "safeguard or not act against the financial interests of the company".

Granting Hiskey unconditional bail, Judge Martyn Zeidman QC warned him not to assume that decision was a sign he would avoid a prison sentence.

A sentencing date has yet to be set.

Cats will be released by Universal Pictures in December and stars Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift.