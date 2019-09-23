Image caption Paramedics were treating the elderly lady at the scene when firefighters arrived and she was then taken to hospital

An woman in her 80s has been rescued from a bungalow following an explosion believed to have been caused by gas.

Firefighters were called Hawthorn Road in Clacton, Essex at 06:30 BST.

An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "On arrival a small fire was burning following a gas explosion inside a semi-detached bungalow."

A woman was rescued from the rubble by neighbours and taken to Colchester Hospital, the service said.

Firefighters were concerned about the structural integrity of the building and called for support from search and rescue teams.

"Gas engineers were also requested to attend to investigate the source of gas," the fire service spokesman said.

Police said they found a house damaged by a gas explosion and the occupant, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Image caption Engineers were called in because firefighters were concerned about the integrity of the bungalow's structure

The East of England Ambulance Service sent three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle, a spokesman said.

"One person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care," they added.