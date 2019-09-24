Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Officers found the trap for catching wild finches in the Wickford area

Police have called for the public to be vigilant after seizing a finch trap, designed for capturing wild birds.

Essex Police found the device in the Wickford area of the county.

Finches can only be legally sold if they have been bred in captivity, to legally-owned parents and are fitted with approved rings.

The RSPB said many species of the small birds could fetch £40 or more on the black market.

Essex Police's Basildon team said on Facebook: "Today, we have seized a device used in the illegal trapping of wild finches.

"This was located in the Wickford area.

"Please make us aware if you see any similar devices."

Finches are a group of small to medium-sized birds which include bullfinches, chaffinches and goldfinches.