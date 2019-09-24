Image copyright Submitted Image caption Passengers said the train doors opened onto bushes and the track

The railways inspector is investigating after train doors wrongly opened on an operator's services for the second time in a month.

It happened on Monday when the 17:10 BST Southend to Liverpool Street service stopped short of the platform at Hockley station in Essex.

Operator Greater Anglia said it was not connected to the doors opening on a moving train in August.

HM chief inspector of railways Ian Prosser said it was "worrying".

The Rail Accident Investigations Branch (RAIB) said it was also aware and was making initial inquiries.

'Worrying'

Passenger Eloise Badger was unable to get off the train at Hockley when its doors opened on to a "5ft (1.52m) drop" to the track.

She said: "It stopped and I was thinking 'we are not anywhere near the platform'.

"It was telling us to get off and the normal announcements were going, the doors were open as well."

"When the train moved to go on to Rayleigh, I thought the train driver was going to move forward because he realised he had stopped short but he just drove on."

She added: "Getting the train is really expensive, £5 a day. I don't have that money to just throw away and not get to the right station."

Image copyright Geograph/Andy Vaughan Image caption The train stopped short of the platform at Hockley station

The previous incident, also on the Southend to Liverpool Street line, saw the train doors open for 16 miles (26km) while it was in motion.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said: "We are investigating an operational incident which was reported at Hockley station yesterday evening.

"Safety is our top priority and we take such incidents extremely seriously."

Mr Prosser said: "We are investigating both of these very worrying incidents as a matter of urgency and will not hesitate to take the appropriate action when we have determined what caused them to occur."