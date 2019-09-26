Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Daniel Tilley searched for "M11 crash" after failing to stop

A driver who killed a motorcyclist while trying to undertake him on a motorway has been jailed for four and a half years.

Daniel Tilley was driving home from a night shift at Stansted Airport when he caused the crash on the M11 in Essex in which 63-year-old Steve Lord died.

Tilley, 38, of Joyner's Field, Harlow, fled the scene after the collision at about 05:00 GMT on 16 January.

Judge Jonathan Seely told Tilley he had driven in a "highly selfish way".

Tilley was only tracked down after police were able to identify his vehicle with the help of dashcam footage, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

On 4 September he admitted causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of a crash and failing to report a collision.

Tilley claimed he was unaware that he had been involved in a crash when he was arrested the day after Mr Lord's death.

Image copyright Essex Police/Lord family Image caption Steve Lord's family described him as a "ferociously good storyteller"

But police found Tilley had carried out online searches after the crash, including for "M11 accident".

Mr Lord's family described him as a "ferociously good storyteller" and a "wonderful husband, dad, grandad, brother, uncle and friend".

They added they were disappointed by sentencing guidelines and would write to their MP to call for harsher sentences.