Essex

Hullbridge: Murder charge after woman, 76, stabbed in neck

  • 26 September 2019
Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, Essex
Image caption Janet Lewis was found dead at a house in Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, Essex

A man has been charged with murdering a pensioner who was discovered dead at a house, having been repeatedly stabbed in the neck.

Janet Lewis, 76, was found dead at a property on Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, Essex, at 13:50 BST on Sunday, 1 September.

Robert Lewis, 80, of Padgetts Way, Hullbridge, has been charged with her murder.

Mr Lewis is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday.

