Motorcyclist trapped under bin lorry in Colchester
A motorcyclist has serious injuries after he crashed and became trapped underneath a bin lorry.
The man in his 20s was involved in a collision on Straight Road, Colchester, Essex, at about 07:15 BST.
Police, ambulance and fire crews attended and firefighters used lifting equipment to move the lorry.
A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council said it will work "closely" with emergency services during their investigations into the incident.
"One of our refuse vehicles was involved in a collision this morning and our thoughts are with everyone involved," the spokesman said.
Essex Police said the motorcyclist has "serious but non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries".
A spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and an inquiry was ongoing.