Motorcyclist trapped under bin lorry in Colchester

  • 27 September 2019
Emergency services at the scene Image copyright Kallie Templeman
Image caption Fire crews used lifting equipment to move the lorry

A motorcyclist has serious injuries after he crashed and became trapped underneath a bin lorry.

The man in his 20s was involved in a collision on Straight Road, Colchester, Essex, at about 07:15 BST.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended and firefighters used lifting equipment to move the lorry.

A spokesman for Colchester Borough Council said it will work "closely" with emergency services during their investigations into the incident.

"One of our refuse vehicles was involved in a collision this morning and our thoughts are with everyone involved," the spokesman said.

Essex Police said the motorcyclist has "serious but non-life-threatening or life-changing injuries".

A spokeswoman said no arrests had been made and an inquiry was ongoing.

Image copyright Kallie Templeman
Image caption The road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene

