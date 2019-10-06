Murder arrest after three men found dead in Colchester
Three men have been found dead after reports of a fight in Colchester.
Essex Police said a 32-year-old man was being questioned on suspicion of murder over the deaths on Saturday night.
Two men were discovered at a property on Wellesley Road and a third was found in a car outside.
Officers, who were called to the scene at about 22:15 BST, said they were "keeping an open mind" about the circumstances.
The force urged anyone in the area between 18:00 BST on Saturday and 01:00 on Sunday who saw anything suspicion or unusual to contact them.